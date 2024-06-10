'Nothing beats home': Junior's return to the bush a move to savour

It's been a mixed start for Jack Hartwig after returning to the Forbes Magpies but he saved his best game for their biggest match of the season so far.
The Forbes prop was one of the Magpies' best on Sunday as they scored a 22-18 win over Parkes at Jock Colley Field, in his first game back from suspension.
Hartwig has spent the last three years away from home, playing in Sydney before more recently plying his trade for Yass in the Canberra competition.
"I love it," he said about returning home.
"I had a really good time away for three years in Sydney and in Canberra with Yass, I loved my time there but nothing beats home.
"You get around the boys and they get around you, I really love it."
Sunday's match was the first time Forbes had beaten Parkes on the long weekend since 2018, with the Magpies taking a moment to acknowledge their fans who braved the cold before celebrating in the sheds.
Hartwig and teammate Traie Merritt both ran with their arms in the air towards the Forbes supporters on what is a special weekend for both clubs.
"It's a really good day and a really good weekend," he said.
"It's something all the boys look forward to as well as the crowd. To get the two points really means a lot to us and we really love their support."
Coming off the bench, Hartwig made an immediate impact for the Magpies and scored one of their four first half tries.
He along with Charlie Lennon were late changes for Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh who opted to give the pair a chance against some tired Parkes defenders.
"I'm not the biggest bloke, Charlie is, but I'm a smaller fella," he said.
"It's good to get around those tired blokes and it makes my life easier. I haven't scored a try in about three years so it was good to get over."
While Forbes' forward pack might not be as big as Parkes', Hartwig believes they've got a lot of heart.
"They've got a massive pack, they've got some big boys but we've got a good pack too," he said.
"We aren't massive but we've got just as much ticker. Parkes have a big pack and are very hard to pull up, we handled it well."
Forbes will return home to Spooner Oval for Sunday's match against Orange Hawks.
