Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cloned plates and large amount of cash found in traffic stop

By Staff Reporters
June 10 2024 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large amount of cash and cloned number plates were found during a routine traffic stop in the central west.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.