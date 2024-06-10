Cloned plates and large amount of cash found in traffic stop

A large amount of cash and cloned number plates were found during a routine traffic stop in the central west.
At around 12:35 pm on Saturday, June 28, Dubbo Highway Patrol officers stopped a 31-year-old driver from Melbourne on the Golden Highway in Dubbo.
The man's car was searched and officers found $69,320 in cash as well as three sets of cloned number plates used to avoid detection from authorities.
Police say initial investigations reveal the cash is the proceeds of the sale of illegal drugs.
The man was arrested and charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime as well as unlawfully possessing things that resemble a number plate.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
