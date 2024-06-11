'A big thing': Taste top craft spirits at popular winter whisky festival

Craft whisky enthusiasts are in for a treat.
The Dubbo Winter Whisky Festival will bring the best Australian distillers to the Central West for two nights of tasting and celebrating the diverse brands on offer.
An intimate dinner and whisky tasting will be held on Friday, June 14, at The Establishment Bar Dubbo.
The main event, a family-friendly evening at Dubbo Turf Club on Saturday, June 15, is set to bring together the best craft spirits with a selection of local food and dessert, and live entertainment.
Rug up in your winter woollies and taste some of the offerings.
And don't worry about transport - you can catch a courtesy bus to and from the venue and The Establishment Bar Dubbo, all evening.
Co-organiser of the festival, Robert Bond of The Establishment Bar, said people were coming as far as Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney for the festival.
"Locals that want to get out and about and have a good night out with the kids and listen to some music and enjoy sampling some really good Australian craft distillers, this would be the event for them," he told the Daily Liberal.
There will be 22 distillers on site, selling and providing tasters and mixed drinks including whisky, agave spirits, honey liquors and elderflower spirits.
Distillers on site will include Manly Spirits Co, Archie Rose Distilling Co, Black Snake Distillery from Narrabri, Black Gate Distillery Mendooran, and Macquarie Distilling Co from Dubbo.
The latter will be releasing its first ever mature whisky, which Mr Bond said was "a big thing for Dubbo".
"You can buy bottles or you can enjoy the products from the distillers as mixed drinks, some of their favourites they mix up," he said.
Eight food trucks will provide all manner of food including pizza, American BBQ, Thai food, coffee and dessert.
The weather is looking to be clear, but the festival team has a wet weather plan in place at the venue.
Find out more and buy tickets at the Dubbo Winter Whisky Festival website: https://dwwf.com.au/
