Agents say Dubbo saleyards are no joke as artificial image draws criticism

An artificial intelligence generated image posted to social media by Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets has sparked community outrage ahead of the saleyard's proposed privatisation.
The image which was published to Cr Dickerson's public Facebook page on June 5 has been labelled as 'awful and ridiculous' by saleyard users and community members.
In the post, which featured the AI image, Cr Dickerson addressed misinformation he had heard regarding the sale or lease of the DRLM.
He also drew a parallel between the saleyard's potential privatisation and a number of once-popular technology companies.
"Business like Kodak, Blockbuster and Nokia were all incredibly successful until they weren't," he wrote.
"They kept repeating the same business model that had been successful in the past. That is no guarantee of success in the future."
Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association president Martin Simmons was extremely frustrated by the use of the AI image as well as Cr Dickerson's comparisons.
"I think the images that he has been circulating is almost turning the whole process into a joke," he said.
"As far as the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents are concerned the issue at hand is far from a joke, it is unbelievably important and we are certainly disappointed that he is taking this approach.
"Not only do the comments not reflect what we are trying to achieve, but the comments around comparing the saleyards, he's simply not comparing apples to apples.
"I think if he was interested in the outcome, he would have taken a real image of what goes on out there."
A similar sentiment has been shared by community members.
Once Facebook user wrote "I don't think offering a comparison of Kodak, Blockbuster and Nokia is particularly helpful in this circumstance, to start with technology changed, which impacted these three business. A stock saleyard is a totally different ballgame."
Another commented "using AI for the images, including this one and the abattoir statement he made, shows me he is out of touch. These are not accurate representations of either of these facilities."
"A visit to our real sale yards with a real photo would be a better look," another user wrote.
Prior to this post, on May 28, Cr Dickerson published a mayoral memo discussing the closure of the council-owned abattoirs in the 1980s and the subsequent rise of Fletcher International Exports in Dubbo.
He used these examples to illustrate why council was not always the best entity to manage business operations.
Attached to this post was another AI-generated image of an abattoir, which does not reflect the reality of the industry.
Cr Dickerson said the use of AI imagery allowed him to create and generate his own media in the most efficient manner possible.
"When I write articles or post information, creating an indicative image related to that is important to make it easy for the public to easily see what an article relates to," he said.
"The fact that they are not 100 per cent accurate representations of the various areas makes it obvious they are not photos of these locations
"The important part in my posts or articles is the written word. That is the information that is being conveyed. The image is a way for the public to quickly ascertain the subject matter."
