Appeal for information after 47-year-old man dies following Coolah crash

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a man died following a crash in the Central West.
About 9.50am on Monday, June 3, emergency services were called to Warrumbungles Way, near Coolah, following reports a Honda SUV had left the road and hit a tree.
A passerby attempted to assist the 47-year-old male driver, however he died at the scene.
Detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with anyone who saw - or has dashcam footage of - either a white 2007-model Toyota Hilux dual-cab 4WD, or a 2000-model dark blue Honda HR-V SUV, in the vicinity of Warrumbungles Way, near Coolah on the morning of Monday 3 June 2024.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Orana Mid-Western police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
