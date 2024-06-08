Dual-code star junior impresses in Central West's strong victory

He's a dual code star already and Central West outside centre Khan Jackson impressed several spectators during the Blue Bulls' win over Mid North Coast.
The Parkes native was one of the home side's best during their 19-5 victory, scoring two tries and pulling off some big hits in defence on Saturday at Apex Oval.
But Jackson wasn't the only player who impressed Central West coach Mark O'Donnell.
"We've got a strong 9, 10 and 13, but the forwards need to go forward to lay that platform," he said.
"We are still working on that, the whole squad is quite strong and has a good bond."
After conceding an early try, Central West started to find their groove with Jock Robinson making a break before scrum-half Hamish Leader dove over to score.
With the score locked up at 5-all at half-time, O'Donnell used the break wisely.
"We were a bit scrappy in the first half but in the second half (we were better), getting them in at half-time and reevaluating is always good," he said.
"It's hard with kids, we've got a great squad."
The impressive win was the squad's second match of the day after recording a 12-all draw against ACT earlier in the day.
Taking on the best sides in Country NSW, O'Donnell said the group are quickly learning just how tough carnivals like these are.
"I think it's a real step up from Central West and it's good to play tough opposition," he said.
"Although they are finding out what tournament football is all about. Normally with little injuries or knocks, they have a night or week to get over it.
"We've got three more games on Sunday and hopefully some finals on Monday."
Meanwhile, the Central West under 14s girls were defeated 34-0 by Illawarra in the second match on Saturday.
