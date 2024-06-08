Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Late try seals dramatic draw for Central West as two yellow cards shown

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
June 8 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A try in the final minutes has helped Central West come away with a 5-all draw against Southern Country on day one of the NSW Rugby Under 14s Junior State Championships at Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.