Police appeal for assistance to locate man wanted on outstanding warrant

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man from Dubbo wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Laine Smith, aged 24, is wanted on an outstanding warrant over breach of apprehended domestic violence order and malicious damage (DV).
Officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts.
It is believed he was at a park on Wheelers Lane, Dubbo, about 8pm on Wednesday, June 5.
Smith is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Dubbo area.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call Triple-0 immediately.
Or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or go to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
