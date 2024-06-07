Dolly is back! And we're getting our wigs ready

We were devastated to hear the Dolly Festival wasn't going ahead this year. But lo and behold, it's back!
Allison Hore has spoken to Narromine Dolly Parton Festival president Susie Rae about the government's last minute funding announcement and what that means for this year's event.
There's also a concerning story from Nick McGrath with a mum who is speaking out after two men try to convince her 14-year-old daughter to get into their van. Thankfully the teenager made it to her family safely.
If you need something uplifting after that piece, Ciara Bastow has writen about Nyngan's Emily Stanton being chosen as Western NSW's Outstanding Young Business Leader.
And in sport, Nick Guthrie has spoken to NSW Rugby League about the five areas of concern they have in the lower grades.
Stay safe this long weekend. And keep an eye out on Sunday night for the King's birthday honours.
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
