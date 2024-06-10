'Couldn't be prouder': Historic wins for DanceSport as medal tally swells

The staff and students at Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport are celebrating following an historic medal haul at a major dance tournament in Sydney.
The school took away a whopping 30 first places, 10 second places and three third places across its dance specialities of standard ballroom, Latin American, and new vogue.
Dubbo DanceSport co-owner Kim Tongue said the school had four students compete at the Australian Dancing Society Future Stars Cup at Petersham Town Hall on Sunday, June 2.
"It was an incredible day. They all danced their hearts out against some tough competition and came away with some amazing results. We just couldn't be prouder," Ms Tongue said.
Fourteen-year-old dancer Miranda Pfeiffer only joined the school 18 months ago and won twelve first places, a second and a third place.
She danced in the Junior category in the solo and coach student events, and was partnered by the school's co-owner Cassandra Donnelly.
Miranda has been dancing since she was four years old and said it was a "really good competition".
"I got to see all the other kids perform and [the competition] was solely based around kids," she told the Daily Liberal.
"It was really nice to see all the kids from Sydney dance as well."
Miranda plans to get "better and better" at dancing and wants to stay on after she finishes school.
She likes performing, even though she gets "a little bit nervous" to begin with.
"I like being out on the dance floor. It's really fun," she said.
Miranda is looking for a male to partner her. Her mum, Kelly Pfeiffer, said a lot of boys didn't realise dancing and sport could be complementary.
"It would really be great to see more boys heading into it. I don't think they understand how good it is for other sports as well, [in terms of] the footwork and the agility and stamina," Ms Pfeiffer said.
Teacher Ms Tongue said ballroom dancing was a skill for life, and people could dance in the style until well into their senior years.
"It's a beautiful sport, a glamorous sport, it takes you from a very young age, roughly eight years of age, right through to your eighties," she said.
"It's very good for you as you age."
Dubbo DanceSport's other three competitors did extremely well. Each was partnered by Ms Donnelly.
Lahni Holland danced in the Sub Juvenile and Juvenile category in coach student and solo events, and won eight first places and two seconds.
Scarlett Croft danced in the Juvenile category in the solo and coach student events and won two first places, two seconds and two thirds.
Anna Single danced in the Adult category in the coach student events and won eight first places and two seconds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.