Petrie's Mitre 10 saves Sing Australia Dubbo in time for 22nd birthday

The Sing Australia Dubbo Choir has hit a melodious milestone, celebrating 22 years of bringing joy and harmony to the community.
Under the leadership of Michele Peak, who has been with the group for the last 12 years, the choir continues to thrive and inspire.
Ms Peak said the choir was "great fun" and has got "a really good lot of people" who just love to sing together.
Her enthusiasm is evident as she talks about the camaraderie and joy that singing brings to the group.
Founded in 1985 by Colin Slater, Sing Australia is a national network of choirs that share a common repertoire, allowing members to join in song with groups across the country. Dubbo's chapter has grown into a vibrant community of around 30 members, ranging in age from their 50s to their 80s.
The choir recently faced financial challenges, as they no longer receive the government subsidy that supported them for many years.
"We pay our conductor and accompanist each week, and with rent and other expenses, it's been a bit of a struggle," Ms Peak said.
"We had to stop during COVID, and it took a while to get everyone back. Our numbers and funds went down, so we approached local businesses for sponsorship."
In a generous response, Petrie's Mitre 10 has stepped up to sponsor the choir by donating a Weber Family BBQ worth $939, which the choir will raffle to raise funds. Mitre 10 has also offered to pay the choir's rent for the next 12 months.
"It's a huge weight off our shoulders," Ms Peak said.
The choir is planning a series of performances and events to promote the raffle and engage the community.
They will perform at Petrie's Mitre 10 on July 6, selling raffle tickets to support their cause. Additionally, they look forward to participating in the Blackheath Choir Festival in August, where they will join around 40 choirs from across New South Wales for a weekend of singing and celebration.
"It's wonderful to catch up with other performers we haven't seen in a while, it's a really social group of people," Ms Peak said.
There's no pressure, just lots of fun.- Choir leader Michele Peak
The upcoming retirement of Colin Slater in October marks the end of an era for Sing Australia. Mr Slater's vision of encouraging Australians to sing has left a lasting legacy, particularly in rural and regional areas.
"Colin started up groups all out this way, including Dubbo, 22 years ago. His motive was to get Aussie blokes to sing, and he succeeded," Ms Peak said.
Taking the baton from Colin is Paul Jarman, a renowned composer and songwriter. Ms Peak said she was optimistic about the changes ahead.
"With Paul as the new Director, it will be exciting to see fresh and new ideas. We look forward to his visit to Dubbo," she said.
Beyond singing, the Dubbo choir enjoys a rich social life, with themed nights, dress-up events, and even dance activities.
"We have lots of social nights and fun activities like the hokey pokey and conga lines," Ms Peak said.
For those interested in joining, the choir welcomes new members without auditions.
"We meet every Monday night from 6 to 8pm at the Dubbo Bridge Club. Just come along, have a look, and see if you enjoy it," Ms Peak said.
"There's no pressure, just lots of fun."
