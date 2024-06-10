Daily Liberal
Petrie's Mitre 10 saves Sing Australia Dubbo in time for 22nd birthday

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 10 2024 - 4:00pm
Sing Australia Choir members celebrate its 22nd birthday in style. Picture supplied
Sing Australia Choir members celebrate its 22nd birthday in style. Picture supplied

The Sing Australia Dubbo Choir has hit a melodious milestone, celebrating 22 years of bringing joy and harmony to the community.

