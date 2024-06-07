Players and coach hit with suspensions following fiery derby finish

A total of seven people have been suspended following a melee during an under 18s match between Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks last month.
Four Orange CYMS under 18s players were suspended for entering the playing field without permission during their side's win against Hawks on May 26.
All four players received a four-match suspension, due to the players being under the age of 18 they were not named publicly by NSW Rugby League.
They join Hawks' Harrison Kukla who received a two-match suspension after he took an early guilty plea for 'unnecessary conduct' last week.
Kukla was sent off after the siren for his involvement in the melee.
Meanwhile, Orange CYMS under 18s coach Ryan Prevett was suspended for two matches for also entering the playing field without permission.
NSW Rugby League have confirmed an identified, unregistered member of the public alleged to be attached to Orange CYMS under 18s has been charged and will face a code of conduct hearing in the coming weeks for their alleged part in the melee.
They have been stood down from all rugby league activities until they attend the hearing.
Bathurst St Pat's halfback Noah Griffiths was the sole player suspended in the Peter McDonald Premiership, receiving a one-match ban for unnecessary/dangerous contact.
All PMP clubs will have a bye this long weekend except for Parkes and Forbes, meaning Griffiths will not be available for St Pat's against Dubbo CYMS on June 15
He can return to their side against Mudgee on June 23.
