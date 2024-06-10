Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Trainee of the year Hannah wants to make a difference in kids' lives

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
June 10 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hannah Harland was inspired by the teachers at her school and when she was old enough, she decided to train to become one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.