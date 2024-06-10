Trainee of the year Hannah wants to make a difference in kids' lives

Hannah Harland was inspired by the teachers at her school and when she was old enough, she decided to train to become one.
In validation she made the right decision, Ms Harland has been named Trainee of the Year at the Western NSW Regional Training Awards.
Ms Harland finished her traineeship in 2023 and is now a fully-qualified educator at Gilgandra Preschool.
She said it was "a bit of a shock" to be recognised at the awards, run by the NSW Department of Education, but one she would gladly accept.
"I love to teach young children and the next generation to be able to get them to grow and learn and teach them skills and get them ready for life ahead of them," Ms Harland told the Daily Liberal.
In addition to completing her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, Ms Harland also completed a diploma to deepen her understanding of the different needs children have.
The judges commended her for her professionalism, passion for childcare and being a role model for other young workers in the community.
Greeting the children at the door each day brings Ms Harland immense joy and she is looking forward to seeing where her career takes her.
"[I love] seeing their smiles when I come in, and seeing the team - we all go to work with a positive attitude and it's great."
The region's most outstanding people and organisations working and learning in the vocational education and training (VET) sector were recognised at the awards on Thursday, June 6 at Parkes.
The event celebrated the achievements of all category winners including apprentices, trainees, students, businesses, and trainers that champion vocational education.
Among the local winners were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year, Elizabeth Scholes-Walker from Dubbo; and VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year, Max Rabbett from Eumungerie.
"I have a deep passion for the VET sector, being able to deliver meaningful education for my learners and working with industry and communities within the Western NSW Region," Mr Rabbett told the Daily Liberal.
"I am so grateful for this recognition and to have the opportunity to be an ambassador for present and future educators in NSW."
