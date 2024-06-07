These are the recommendations made to improve officiating and behaviour in the PMP

NSWRL enacts the Community Referee model so that club information and education begins and Clubs can deliver on this model in 2025. With a little luck the clubs can partially deliver in 2024 with what qualified resources they already have. We'll investigate that immediately so we can liaise with the Appointments Board on how that rollout might look. Ideally we need three suitable qualified Referees registered at each club to make a start on officiating lower grade games in whole at the earliest opportunity. This doesn't immediately solve the "experienced referee" shortage but it's anticipated that with extra available officials it may unearth some promising officials to strengthen the Associations in coming years.

Ground Management is poor if we're talking about officiating with a "strong visual appearance". I believe we can deliver training to the clubs to invoke a few simple practises that work as a deterrent for bad behaviour. In particular this requires a strong visual appearance of control at the entry area of each ground, regular public reminders on the PA and Electronic Scoreboards and control of the player bench area so it becomes an area where "emotion" is contained amongst players, trainers and coaches as good role models for the spectators. Training can be provided to all clubs on 12th June using Teams. PMP will demand compulsory attendance from each club.

A guarantee of video being available in all grades would be invaluable. I don't think this is an onerous request given that NSWRL pay for the Referees and Video in the 1st Grade games. Many clubs are already providing this but refuse to connect the Referees PA, even stating that it comes at an extra cost! This simple function would be of considerable benefit in stamping out dissent and foul play. It's a no brainer. NSWRL will contact all the video providers next week and get the audio connections done at those locations where it doesn't already exist.