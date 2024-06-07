These are the recommendations made to improve officiating and behaviour in the PMP

It's clear change is needed for the Peter McDonald Premiership and rugby league in this area.
Referees are refusing to take to the field because of abuse from the players and the crowd, the number of officials is dwindling, and NSW Rugby League has been accused of not penalising any wrongdoing appropriately.
So where to from here?
Earlier this week, NSWRL's zone manager for Western and South Western, David Skinner, sent an email to PMP board members, referees' associations and NSWRL officials.
ACM obtained a copy of the email, which was sent following an investigation into the Wellington-Forbes reserve grade match on Sunday, May 19. That game was abandoned at half-time after continual dissent towards referee from Phil Lindley form both teams.
As well as confirming no punishments outside of concerning act notices would be handed down, Skinner used the statement to highlight a number of issues in the lower grades of the PMP this season uncovered through a number of enquiries.
They were as follows:
Skinner's email also included a lengthy section of recommendations for clubs to consider.
They are, in full, as follows:
"As per the Laws of the Game the Captain may only approach the Referee at a "stoppage" of play and in speaking to the Referee they must not question or refer to the Referee's ability or integrity and not debate decisions. A penalty or a scrum is not considered a stoppage for the purpose of Captains Communication with the Referee who is encouraged to keep the game flowing. The only stoppages in which the Referee can be approached is when a try is scored, time out for injury or a goal line drop out. In relation to the communication it must be respectful and infrequent.
Should a Captain approach the Referee too frequently (say 3 or more times in a half) the Referee has the right to sin bin the Captain. Should other players approach the Referee questioning a decision this will be considered as an action on the "Captains behalf" and the Referee has the right to include these in the frequencies of explanation and take action against the Captain in the same manner. In simple terms the Captain will be held accountable for the behaviour of his team and their strong and controlled leadership will avoid them being sin binned."
This can start next week as part of the next point regarding communication to coaches.
The email continued with guidelines for referees to follow from next round.
It read common sense was needed, but strong action was to be taken against any players who use "sledging and offensive or obscene language towards opposing players".
In all grades, but especially first grade, it was also stated the following areas needed a "greater emphasis" from referees:
The need to watch for all dangerous throws and lifting tackles, and making sure markers "take up a position immediately and directly behind the player playing the ball" was also included.
Referees in the Peter McDonald Premiership are currently on strike after what they consider "inadequate and weak" penalties handed down after the Wellington-Forbes match.
In a statement released on Thursday morning by the Group 11 and Group 10 the referees' associations, officials said they had have "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
A referee, believed to be travelling from the Sydney region, will officiate Sunday's annual long weekend fixture between Parkes and Forbes.
