Five locals recognised in the King's birthday honours

Congratulations to the five locals who have been recognised in the 2024 King's Birthday honours.
Ann Winterton has been awarded an Order of Australia medal for dedication to social welfare. Ciara Bastow has written about the Mission Australia worker here.
An Order of Australia medal has also been awarded to Cobar's Colleen Boucher. She told Sarah Falson someone must have been following her "very closely".
Meanwhile, a Public Service Medal has been awarded to Aunty Elizabeth Wright. Allison Hore spoke to Aunty Beth about her passion for Indigenous languages and the work she's done to keep them alive.
Melissa Brien from Wellington Correctional Centre was recognised with a corrections medal and Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, the State Rural Crime Coordinator, is set to receive a police medal.
