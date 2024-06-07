Mateship and premiership potential brings Pope home to Spacemen

Some of Jordan Pope's earliest rugby leave memories involve playing alongside many of the current Parkes Spacemen.
It's one of the main reasons why, after two years away in Newcastle, the former Western Rams representative has returned home.
Pope will run out for the Spacemen for the first time since the 2021 season this weekend, and will reunite in long-time teammates like current captain-coach Chad Porter, Sam Dwyer and half-brother Brandon Paige in the process.
"It's unreal," Pope said.
"There's nothing better than playing with all the mates you grew up with and I've probably been playing with them since I was about five years old."
Prior to playing in Newcastle with the Macquarie Scorpions last season, Pope had been a regular at Parkes for close to a decade.
He scored a try in Parkes' Group 11 grand final win in 2013 while he also played in the decider the following year.
His homecoming could not have coincided with a better weekend, either.
Few days in bush footy mean as much to the clubs involved as the annual long weekend derby battle between fierce rivals Parkes and Forbes.
It's the match both sets of players and supporters circle on the calendar and there aren't many other games which create a better atmosphere.
"I reckon it's probably one of the best weekends in country footy. I'm keen as for it," Pope sad.
"Ever since I've been a little kid since, probably started playing foot when I was five, it's always been the same.
"I've always hated Forbes on the footy field but otherwise we're mates off the field, which is good."
Having played for the Scorpions in 2022, Pope hasn't played footy this season largely due to work commitments.
He'll be travelling back from the Hunter to play for Parkes this season, but he will still miss the odd match because of work.
"I always wanted to come back and play," he said.
"It was good playing up in Newy but there's nothing better than playing with the boys so I thought I'd come back when I can and try to win a premiership."
It's approaching the halfway mark in season and Parkes has stamped itself a premiership contender.
Heading into the weekend, the Spacemen share top spot with the Mudgee Dragons and have caught the eye with their dynamic attacking play.
Pope has been named to start in the back-row on Sunday and will slot in on the dangerous left edge alongside captain-coach Porter.
"Chad has got them on fire," Pope said.
"From what I've seen, the boys are going really well and they're gelling really, really well and the new blokes are playing really good.
"The premiership is always what you strive for and I reckon we can be there."
