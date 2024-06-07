Fancy a burger? This new restaurant could meet all of your needs

Macquarie Street will soon be home to a brand-new fast food business after a development application was approved by council.
Burger Club Lounge is set to be built at 84 Macquarie Street, next door to Priceline Pharmacy on one of Dubbo's busiest stretches of road.
The development application submitted to council was approved in March 2024, with a construction certificate also being successfully passed on June 6.
The proposed floor plan for the site shows a diner-style location with tables and chairs also available for those wishing to eat indoors.
Bar stools will also be included in the furniture should customers wish to sit up at the service bar.
The proposed hours of operation are 11am to 9pm seven days a week.
There is no news yet as to when the site will open.
