Another week, another lot of off-field dramas

So much for it being quiet around the long weekend, hey?
It's reporter Nick Guthrie here with you after another dramatic weekend for rugby league in our region.
Off-field matters have again been a focus in the Peter McDonald Premiership and the biggest was undoubtedly the shock announcement from referees on Thursday morning they were going on strike, having "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
Later that afternoon, NSW Rugby League replied in quite surprising fashion.
"The NSWRL is very disappointed that a group of referees would think it appropriate to hold the game in western NSW to ransom over issues that have been the subject of ongoing discussions and moving towards a respectful resolution for some time," the spokesperson said.
Whack. Is that the best way to deal with a situation like this? Probably not. But was a strike appropriate to start with? Again uncertain, but it's clear the referees felt they needed to do something drastic to create change and a better environment for them to work in.
The always special derby clash between Parkes and Forbes will still go ahead on Sunday and we'll have a report from that as well as more on the referees' situation in the coming days.
Elsewhere, more clubs were docked competitions points for off-season matters while there's still no date locked in for the Bathurst St Pat's-Wellington games which were washed out earlier in the year.
Also, our annual mid-season most influential players list was back and it's again generated plenty of interest. Mudgee, unsurprisingly, featured prominently and one of their star signings has taken the number one spot for 2024.
And finally, a reminder you can get live weekend updates and more news from the PMP by following our Whatsapp channel.
