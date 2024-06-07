'We loved them': Dubbo is going nuts for these new gluten-free donuts

Sebastian Cutts-Jones was trying to convince G-Free Donuts to come to Dubbo when the tables turned and they convinced him to run his own stall.
For the last two months, Mr Cutts-Jones and his wife Hannah have been running G-Free Donuts Central West.
They've been regulars at the Dubbo Farmers Markets, as well as other events like the Wellington Show and Canowindra Balloon Festival.
"We were a bit worried it might not take off but there's a massive gluten-free community out this way," Mr Cutts-Jones said.
"We underestimated how good it was to have something that's sweet and really nice to eat for people who are celiac or gluten intolerant."
That became obvious when G-Free Donuts went to the Canowindra Balloon Festival.
Mr Cutts-Jones said they were approached by a mum who wanted to be certain the donuts had no gluten for her celiac child.
"She gave her child one and ended up coming back to us multiple times. She said she had never seen her child's face light up that way because she couldn't eat any sweet food," he said.
"It's cool to hear it's actually benefiting people in that regard."
Mr Cutts-Jones said it had been surprising how many people had come up to them and said the G-Free donuts were better than normal donuts.
"We loved them, but there's always that worry that you're selling something that someone might not like. But we've never had anyone come back and say 'these aren't good'," he said.
The donuts are cinnamon, but there are a range of toppings that can be added with Nutella so far proving to be the most popular choice.
For now, G-Free Donuts is focused on markets, events and catering.
Mr Cutts-Jones said in the future there was a potential for a brick and mortar store but there were "no concrete plans" at the moment.
Find out which events G-Free Donuts Central West will be at via their Facebook page.
June 7 is National Donut Day.
