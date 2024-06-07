Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's a Dolly miracle': Last-minute funding saves popular festival

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a miracle! A last-minute funding decision has saved a popular small town festival. And now it's expected to be bigger than ever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.