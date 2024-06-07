'It's a Dolly miracle': Last-minute funding saves popular festival

It's a miracle! A last-minute funding decision has saved a popular small town festival. And now it's expected to be bigger than ever.
On May 17, 2024, the organisers of the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival committee announced they had made the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel the one-of-a kind event for 2024.
They said due to lack of government funding or corporate support it would be too risky for the volunteer committee to foot the $150,000 bill for the festival.
"We were so devastated when we had to make the call not to have the festival," Narromine Dolly Parton Festival president Susie Rae told the Daily Liberal.
However, speaking to Chris O'Keefe on 2GB's drive show, NSW arts minister Don Graham confirmed the festival would be receiving enough funding to go ahead.
"I was very concerned to hear [it was cancelled]... it has been a very popular festival," he said.
"We have worked with the council and found some new money and it's now the case it will be going ahead.
"Not only will it be going ahead, they'll be able to allow people in for free."
The conversation came just days after the Daily Liberal also reached out to the arts minister about the lack of funding for the festival.
Ms Rae said she first heard the news about the funding from friends who called after hearing the radio show.
"When I was getting home from work my phone was just going ballistic and it's people going, 'no way, it's back on, is it true?'," she said.
"It's beyond fantastic. It's like a Dolly Parton miracle, she's sprinkled her magic all over the world.
"I think from putting it out there that we couldn't go ahead and being honest and saying we financially couldn't do it, it resonated with people and they went, 'no, wait a minute, we still need this sort of stuff out there in the bush'."
The 2024 Narromine Dolly Parton Festival will be held at Cale Oval on Saturday, October 12.
This will be the third time the festival has been held after two sell-out events saw Narromine transformed into Dollywood with world-class Dolly Parton tribute acts, drag shows and local musicians.
The festival will kick off with a family-friendly street on Dandaloo Street followed by a free evening of entertainment.
"It's going to be a very crazy couple of months getting everything organised again but I've already done a little bit of work and I've rung the entertainers," Ms Rae said.
"It's going to be incredible. It's Dolly, it's the love, it's the power she has over people to bring everyone joy."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said he welcomed the news that the government had found some funding for the festival.
"The community should never have had to go through the angst of considering the cancellation," he said.
"It wouldn't have happened if it didn't cut all our funding programs including the regional events acceleration fund and the regional tourism activation fund."
Ms Rae thanked the community, Narromine Shire Council and the NSW Government for their support.
"We are a rural area and happiness through events like this and through arts and culture is just so important... we can't all afford to travel to Sydney to see performers," she said.
