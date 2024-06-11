Castlereagh corner: Former Swan pulling the strings for undefeated Roos

For the better part of a decade, Dan Lane had been an integral part of the Dunedoo Swans' outfit.
Now, he is pulling the strings for the undefeated Coolah Kangaroos.
Dunedoo was one of two sides to withdraw from the 2024 Castlereagh League season due to a lack of numbers, leaving Lane without a place to play.
That was until he received a few phone calls from a former teammate.
"Dunedoo is obviously my hometown but I've made a heap of mates from Coolah, they came over and helped us out when we had a side," he said.
"Chanse (Burgess) had been asking me to play from sort of the end of last year, they were really welcoming so it's been good."
The Burgess brothers have been crucial in the club's return with Chanse telling the Daily Liberal earlier in the year he was impressed by Lane's efforts.
As previously mentioned, Coolah is undefeated following the opening six rounds of the season and with a break over the June long weekend, the Roos got the chance to rest up.
Recording tough wins over Cobar and Gilgandra this season already, Lane said Coolah's most recent win could be a sign of things to come.
"It was good, we are just starting to really gel a bit," he said.
"Our forwards laid a really good platform and we beat them up the middle pretty well.
"It made my job pretty easy, the forwards we have at the moment are pretty skilful and that's where we are winning most of our games up the middle.
"It's unreal playing behind them."
Coolah and Cobar have been comfortably the best two sides this season, with the former winning 22-16 at Tom Knight Oval.
As someone who has played first grade since he was a teenager, the Coolah halfback said they are prepared for a tough couple of games following the bye.
"Cobar was a test, it's always hard going out there," he said.
"It's always good to get a win out there because you have to work harder out there than everyone else, it might be the drive out there.
"Some of the scorelines haven't been true reflections of the games. They've been tough games but we've just run away with them.
"We've still got to play Narromine which will be a test."
A Castlereagh League premiership seems well within Coolah's grasp, something which would be extraordinary after the club only re-entered the competition this season.
"There is a lot of confidence within the group, we have a few younger fellas so it isn't like we've all been playing first grade for the last eight or ten years," Lane said.
"There are a few boys who haven't played footy for a few years or are only 19 years old and they are really stepping up.
"It's great to give them some confidence to step up and play against men maybe for the first time."
Coolah will face Narromine in their next match on June 15 at home when the competition resumes.
