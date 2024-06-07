The off-season comment which lit a fire in the Magpies' halfback

"You've taken us from the penthouse to the shithouse."
It's the comment that stuck with Nick Greenhalgh throughout the Peter McDonald Premiership off-season.
It was hard enough for the rookie captain-coach to hear after Forbes' disastrous title defence last season, but more so given it came from his father.
Cameron Greenhalgh led the Magpies to premiership glory in 2022 but then had to watch on as the Magpies struggled under his son and then teammate Mitch Andrews and ultimately finished with the wooden spoon in the competition's Group 11 pool.
"It took its toll on a personal and mental level," the younger Greenhalgh said of his first coaching experience.
"When you're at home you're still thinking about footy and getting phone calls and messages so it does take its toll.
"We didn't have the best year last year, obviously, after winning the comp in 2022 and Dad said to me you've taken us from the penthouse to the shithouse.
"That stuck with me and I tried to put an emphasis on it for me, personally, to get us back to the top."
With his father returning to take on the coach's role this year, Greenhalgh has been freed of the pressure and it's showing on the field.
Forbes started the season with back-to-back losses but has two wins and a draw from its past three games and the former NSW Country halfback has been a standout.
"I've had those words he (Dad) said to me pretty close in my mind and each week was a challenge in pre-season," Greenhalgh said.
"I tried to push myself to the limit. Last year in pre-season you were worrying about everyone else and not yourself so I tried to have a big pre-season and put on a bit of size and I think it's reflecting in my footy. I seem to be playing a bit better and a bit more free.
"There's still plenty to work on and I won't be happy until we're in that top four at finals time. If I can do that then hopefully I've done everyone proud and made up for a bit last year."
Greenhalgh's performance will be crucial again on Sunday when Forbes travels to Parkes for the annual long weekend derby clash.
Parkes has made a flying start to the 2024 season and shares top spot with the Mudgee Dragons after six rounds.
Another raucous atmosphere is expected at Pioneer Oval for the battle between the fierce rivals.
"It's always the one we circle on the calendar," Greenhalgh said.
"It's obviously the biggest game besides the grand final for us and it's the biggest crowd outside the grand final, in my opinion.
"There's there's not much love between the two clubs or the crowds or all the players so there's a lot of anticipation around it every year."
This season's clash has been tipped by some to be one of the best in a number of years given the quality and recent performances of the two sides.
Forbes will welcome Jack Hartwig and Campbell Rubie back from suspension but are still without injured back-rower Jake Grace.
Sunday's match at Parkes is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.
