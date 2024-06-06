More drama hits the PMP competition

The drama surrounding the Peter McDonald Premiership continues!
On Thursday, the Group 10 and Group 11 referees association announced they were going on strike and withdrawing their services from all grades. Nick Guthrie spoke to NSW Rugby League who has confirmed the games will go ahead. They've also accused the region's referees of "holding the game to ransom".
But that's not all, no decision has been made on the postponed game between Bathurst St Pat's and Wellington Cowboys. Dominic Unwin has the story here.
In more positive news, Sarah Falson has written about the uptake in workplace dementia training in Dubbo. More businesses in the 2830 postcode have signed up for the training than anywhere else in Australia.
Have a good day!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.