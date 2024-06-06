What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
DubCon is back! The three-day event will be held across the long weekend at the Dubbo RSL. There will be board games, tabletop roleplaying games, trading card game tournaments and plenty more. Tickets are available here.
Meanwhile, Dubbo is hosting the NSW Junior Rugby Under 14s State Championships at Apex Oval across the long weekend. Hundreds of the future stars will be on display as 35 teams make their way to town.
What will the weather be like?
There'll be a very high chance of showers on Friday, with up to six millimetres expected, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The temperature will hit a top of 14 degrees.
A shower or two is also forecast for Saturday with a top of 15, and Sunday will be the much the same.
What else are we looking forward to?
*Sunday, June 9 - Dubbo Rotunda Market at Macquarie Street
*Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 - Dubbo's Winter Whisky Festival at The Establishment Bar and Dubbo Turf Club
*Friday, June 14 - NSW Young Farmers and Young Farmer Business Program hosting Bank Ready Dubbo at South Dubbo Tavern
*Saturday, June 15 - Troy Cassar-Daley's Between the Fires at Dubbo RSL
*Saturday, June 15 - Dubbo Farmers Market at Macquarie Lions Park
*Saturday, June 15 - 'Travel the World' Dining Experience at Lazy River Estate
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
