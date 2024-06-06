Woman charged as accessory to stabbing murder out on bail

A woman charged as an accessory to murder has been released on bail.
Stevie-Lee Jordan, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact to a stabbing murder in a quiet south Dubbo street which sent shockwaves through the community in August, 2023.
Jordan appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, June 6, sitting in the public gallery with family members after being granted bail by the Supreme Court on an earlier date.
Her co-accused Mark Peckham, 39, and Daniel Fitton, 29 - both charged with murder - remain in custody and were excused from appearing.
After being slammed by magistrate Gary Wilson over the large number of delays on the last sitting date, prosecutors applied for yet another six-week adjournment to the case.
They said new evidence which had come to light since then needed to be explored.
Defence counsel representing Jordan said if the matter did not move forward after that adjournment he would be applying to have the charges against his client dismissed.
He noted the evidence against Jordan amounted to a number of phone intercepts and the charges against his client were not as serious as her co-accused.
Peckham's lawyer also slammed the large number of delays.
"It's just not good enough," she said.
Before being released on bail, Jordan had been held in custody since she was arrested at a property in south west Sydney on November 17, 2023 following investigations into a murder.
Just after midnight, on August 16, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Margaret Crescent after reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, officers found a man suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Peckham was the first of the trio arrested. On September 19, detectives attended a correctional facility in Grafton where they charged him with murder.
He is also facing a second set of charges relating to an alleged carjacking in Newcastle which took place less than 48-hours after the murder in Dubbo.
On October 17, detectives stopped a Toyota Camry on the Hume Highway at Liverpool and arrested Fitton. He was taken to Liverpool Police Station, where he was charged with murder and breach of bail.
Magistrate Wilson granted the six-week adjournment and noted Jordan's counsel's position.
Peckham, Jordan and Fitton will again appear before the Dubbo Local Court on July 18.
