Wellington corrections officer among those nationally recognised on the King's Birthday

A Wellington Correctional Centre employee has been nationally recognised as part of the King's Birthday celebrations.
Melissa Brien has been named a recipient of the Australian Corrections Medal (ACM), awarded for distinguished services by operational members of the state or territory civilian corrections service for adults.
Since joining Corrective Services NSW in 2015, Mrs Brien began as a correctional officer at Wellington Correction Centre and was promoted to a senior correctional officer within four years of joining.
Mrs Brien regularly assists offenders in managing relationships beyond the centre, helping them to take charge of their personal finances and legal entitlements, to assist their rehabilitation and reduce their individual risk of reoffending.
No task is too big or small for Mrs Brien who knows the importance of administrative work in helping inmates progress beyond their time in custody.
When there is a crisis, Mrs Brien offers dignity and care as she works to support them and meet their needs.
In addition to her paid work, Mrs Brien is dedicated to fundraising for causes and organising staff events in her personal.
She often ensures staff's welfare and morale is high, checking in on them and offering support when it is needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.