NSW Rugby League accuses referees on strike of 'holding the game to ransom'

The NSW Rugby League has confirmed Peter McDonald Premiership games will go ahead but has accused the region's referees who have gone on strike of "holding the game to ransom".
The Group 11 and Group 10 referees associations issued a joint statement on the morning of Thursday, June 6, stating they had "withdrawn their services from all grades" of the Peter McDonald Premiership for the foreseeable future.
The officials said they were "let down terribly" after what they consider "inadequate and weak" penalties handed down following an abandoned reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes on Sunday, May 19.
The game at Kennard Park was called off at half-time following alleged continual dissent directed towards referee Phil Lindley from both sets of players.
A NSW Rugby League investigation handed down no punishments outside of "concerning act notices". The referees' associations said "to say we found the penalties inadequate and weak is an understatement" and officials have "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
"At a time when our numbers are at their lowest and we require the full support of the Peter McDonald Premiership board and the NSWRL alike we have been let down terribly," the statement read.
"We've had enough."
After being contacted by ACM, the NSW Rugby League provided a firmly-worded statement on Thursday afternoon.
"The NSWRL is very disappointed that a group of referees would think it appropriate to hold the game in western NSW to ransom over issues that have been the subject of ongoing discussions and moving towards a respectful resolution for some time," the spokesperson said.
"There is an appropriate way to raise issues of concern, but it is not by strike action, it is by way of respectful engagement.
"NSWRL is, and has always been, happy to engage in respectful discussion about the issue but not against the background of strike action.
"NSWRL has arranged for games to be covered and urges the group to take a sensible to approach to resolving the matter and engage in respectful communication."
Parkes and Forbes are due to meet in the annual long weekend fixture at Pioneer Oval on Sunday, June 9.
An investigation was launched into the abandoned Wellington-Forbes reserve grade fixture and ACM obtained a copy of an email NSWRL zone manager for Western and South Western, David Skinner, sent to PMP board members, referees associations and NSWRL officials at its conclusion.
"The central review committee, in context with the statewide system, reviewed the three officials' reports and video evidence. Based on the information provided, they could not find any action/penalty against either players involved nor the clubs involved," the email from Skinner read.
Concerning act notices were handed down to Wellington's captain and both clubs.
"So that it is on record that their behaviour is not, and has not been, of the standard accepted in the Peter McDonald Premiership and that the PMP executive has the right to take action in the form of fines, loss of competition points and suspension from the competition should there be any code of conduct breaches this season," Skinner's email continued.
Skinner's email went on to state NSWRL was aware there was a shortage of experienced referees in the PMP, lack of adequate ground control, low quality game review resources, poor player respect for officials, and failures in club communication and actions would be taken to correct those.
As well as saying they felt "let down terribly" by the investigation, the Group 11 and Group 10 referees highlighted four areas of concern which need to be rectified before they are to return to the field of play.
They are as follows:
"We run out each weekend, across multiple grades, venues and often both days because, like players, coaches and supporters, we too love the game," the referees' statement read.
"However, we as a group have grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm. If we don't act now there's a very real chance the referees we do have left will simply walk away from the game."
