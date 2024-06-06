Interstate sides join ever-expanding junior rugby carnival

Hundreds of the best rugby union players and potential future Wallabies or Wallaroos will get the chance to test their talents in Dubbo this weekend.
Beginning on June 8, Dubbo will host the NSW Under 14 Junior Rugby Union State Championships at Apex Oval across the long weekend.
As they have done for the past several years, Dubbo Junior Rugby Club will host the event which showcases the best junior talent for boys and girls.
"Last year we actually took on a second age group," club president Adam Willner said.
"We've got the under 14s boys and girls which has basically doubled the size of the event.
"I think this year this is 36 teams coming to Dubbo this weekend so you are looking at probably 3000 people."
Local hopefuls Central West will have a team in both categories while other associations from across the state will be represented including Sydney clubs, totalling in 35 sides.
Fourteen of those sides will be girls teams with the participation levels continuing to grow.
Teams from ACT and Melbourne will also make the journey to Dubbo.
While it will be a massive weekend of rugby in town, there will be similar carnivals happening all over the state including the under 13s at Orange.
A proud club with a tradition of producing talented players, Willner said their organisation will be well represented.
"We've got close to 50 kids in all of the representative teams," he said.
"That's from the under 12s through to under 18s, they are all over the place from Coffs Harbour to Sydney."
All of the action will begin in Dubbo on Saturday with pool games taking place on day one before resuming on Sunday.
In the second half of Sunday, teams will start to play their finals before Monday will conclude the competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.