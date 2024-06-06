Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Wellington Eisteddfod back in 'lite' format as new leaders learn the ropes

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was doubt the Wellington Eisteddfod would go ahead in 2024, but a new committee is breathing life back into the showcase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.