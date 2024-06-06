Wellington Eisteddfod back in 'lite' format as new leaders learn the ropes

There was doubt the Wellington Eisteddfod would go ahead in 2024, but a new committee is breathing life back into the showcase.
The Eisteddfod, which suffered from a lack of volunteers in 2023, has been brought back from the brink with new members taking the reins.
The 2024 Wellington Eisteddfod Lite will offer the much-loved eisteddfod in a "light" format, while the new members learn the ropes.
Jessica Holland, incoming president, said the eisteddfod needed to continue for the benefit of the children.
"For smaller regional towns it's quite important for the students that are learning - it's maybe the only platform they have to do a performance," she told the Daily Liberal.
"Receiving feedback from an adjudicator is valuable, and experiencing the heart backstage and that nervous energy."
The mum of school-age children had competed in eisteddfods herself as a child in Bathurst, having learned violin at the Mitchell Conservatorium.
She volunteered backstage in 2023 and was "sucked back into the eisteddfod vibe".
"It brought back those memories, the anticipation when it's your turn. When the committee put a call out for new members, I was pretty interested," Ms Holland said.
The eisteddfod, which typically runs for three weeks, will be stripped back to five days in 2024 - but Ms Holland said the condensed program would still be "really fun and vibrant and full of activity".
Solo singing will not go ahead this year, however there will be a new and exciting section for dance solos called Reach For The Stars.
Ms Holland said this would be an opportunity for soloists to "choose their favourite genre". The section will be offered to juniors, intermediate and senior dancers.
Adding to the excitement is "big prize money", sure to generate some "hot competition".
The money was donated by the previous, long-running committee members who are sharing their wisdom with the new members.
Ms Holland said some former committee members were now becoming elderly and the showcase needed the next generation to step up.
"The initial thought was, if there wasn't new membership the eisteddfod would fold this year," Ms Holland said.
Around a handful of women have signed on and brought new skills to the table.
After obtaining community grant money, the newly-formed committee has been able to purchase laptops and an iPad, and will be launching a new website in time for the 2025 showcase.
Ms Holland called it a "re-branding" of the eisteddfod and a "little bit of a refresh".
But the old committee members have been key to getting the showcase off the ground, and showing the newbies how it's done.
"There's a lot to learn, but it's been a really good transition," Ms Holland said.
Entries for the 2024 Wellington Eisteddfod Lite close at midnight on Friday, June 7. Find out more at https://wellingtoneisteddfod.au/
Volunteers are once again needed this year. Email wellingtoneisteddfod@gmail.com
