Wanting a game of putt putt golf? Soon you could play in Blueridge Business Park

Dubbo could soon be home to a new putt putt golf facility after a development application was submitted to council.
Pegasus Putt Putt is the proposed name for the new business and which be located in the ever-growing Blueridge Business Park on the corner of Equity and Capital Drives.
If approved, the facility would feature an 18-hole indoor mini golf course.
A digital golf station is also in the plans.
There is a current building on the land which would be repurposed internally to meet the requirements of the new business.
A total of eleven car parking spaces have been provided in the submitted application with one defined accessible space.
One staff member would be on-site at all times.
The anticipated opening hours for the site would be 10am to 8pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday then 10am to 8pm on Sunday.
