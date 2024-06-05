Police on the hunt for alleged offender wanted on serious weapons charges

Arrest warrants have been issued by police to locate a wanted man in the Central West.
Police are hunting for a 35-year-old male by the name of Robert Ward, wanted for alleged offences surrounding stalking/intimidation relating to domestic violence, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and using an offensive weapon with intent.
He is known to frequent Orange, as well as Bathurst, Walgett and Sydney areas.
Ward's description notes him being of Aboriginal appearance and roughly 180 to 185 centimetres tall.
Police say he weighs around 80 to 85 kilograms and is of a thin build with black hair.
Anyone with information on Ward's whereabouts is being urged by police to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police warn those who see or have contact with the man to not approach him.
Reports with intel can also be lodged online to the Crime Stoppers website.
