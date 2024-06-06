The 2024 PMP most influential player countdown | Part two

Which player has had the biggest impact on the competition this season?
We brought you part one of the Peter McDonald Premiership's Most Influential Player countdown yesterday and now it's time for the top 20.
From decisive halves to barnstorming forwards and electric outside backs, this list showcases the best of the PMP.
He might not be the same fired-up presence we've become accustomed too, but this slightly toned down Kavanagh is still crucial. The big positive is a little less aggression has meant no suspensions for a player who spent far too much of 2023 on the sidelines.
The captain-coach sets the standard for his side. He's playing 80 minutes and getting through a mountain of carries each week. Kavanagh has dialled back his ball-playing but he's still got a very handy pass in his locker, as seen at Parkes in round four when he put a charging Jack Kempston over the line.
Lithgow simply doesn't have the depth of talent of other clubs, so often some individual brilliance is needed.
Thankfully, in Riley Dukes, the Workies Wolves have one of strongest outside backs in the competition.
Few people have scored as many long-range tries as Dukes this season and, given he's the lone Western Rams representative in the side, his experience is invaluable in what is a youthful Lithgow squad.
He's missed a couple games due to injury but otherwise Andrews has been everything that was promised, and more, for a St Pat's side striving for some strong direction at fullback.
Not many players in the premiership provide a bigger spark to an attack than Andrews thanks to his combination of physicality and playmaking.
On top of that, he reads the game brilliantly from the back and knows where to be at the right time.
You would have got big money on the prop making this list at the end of last season. The Fijian had struggled in his debut season at Forbes so his off-season move to the Magpies' big rivals wasn't marked as one of the summer's big deals.
That certainly looks different now. After Parkes lost a huge chunk of their forward park after last season they needed someone to step up and Sovatabua has been that man. He'd been the leader of the pack and provided the type of impact and aggression any good side needs.
One word: leader.
Buchanan is the man the CYMS rebuild has literally been built around, the first of a swathe of signings after their horrid 2023.
From running brutal training sessions in the summer heat to often carrying the first hit up, Buchanan has been front and centre for the Orange club.
His size and power make him a handful for opposition defenders but his sheer experience both in the NRL, Super League and in bush footy inspire those around him.
Some players just make rugby league look easy and this former NRL player is certainly one of them.
Littlejohn almost floats around the field and that calmness and composure is so crucial in a Mudgee side which has its fair share of hotheads.
Back in the halves this season after playing at fullback in 2023, Littlejohn guides Mudgee around and is the architect of much of their success.
A shining light in what has been a largely difficult season up to this point.
Major signings don't always work out but Leuluai is proving to be everything you would want out of a former NRL player.
He plays big minutes, runs hard, takes a truckload of carries and barely makes an error. Can't ask for much more from your prop.
The Raiders lock has played five games this season and he's scored match-winning tries in two of them.
A real character who sometimes makes you wonder if even he enjoys rugby league, Gilbert has grown in stature at Macquarie. He trucks the ball up hard and, despite not being the biggest forward in the competition, always seems to make a few extra metres. His ball-playing ability in the middle of the park is also important in the Raiders' attack.
Play him at centre and he'll create scoring opportunities almost at will. Play him in the second row and he'll make endless metres for you.
It doesn't matter where you play Brien, he'll find ways to make defences look silly and steer the Saints into promising positions.
His shift to the second row has only made him a more prominent figure of the attack and it hasn't robbed him of chances to still show off his creativity.
The Dragons' forward pack and big names like Littlejohn might steal a lot of headlines, but Beasley is so important.
His work off the back of the pack is outstanding, whether it's his darting runs or crisp passing while he also gives it everything in defence.
Mudgee's backline is singing this season but they wouldn't get those opportunities if it wasn't for the speed and quality as to which Beasley works at dummyhalf.
A different player from last season. Greenhalgh looks to have a new lease of life now he doesn't have the pressure of being captain-coach.
The results of a big pre-season are clear to see. A fit and determined Greenhalgh is doing everything you expect from a top halfback and his kicking game, in particular, catching the eye.
Much has been made of Forbes' forward pack, but Greenhalgh is the one driving them forward.
There was a lot of excitement amongst the CYMS faithful when their 2021 best and fairest winner put pen to paper.
Despite playing reserve grade with his hometown Cowra Magpies in 2023, Nobes has hardly skipped a beat so far, showing himself to be one of the best rakes in the competition.
A smart dart out of dummy half against Forbes Magpies in round two ultimately proved the difference, one of several tricks learned from a few years around the block.
He lives and breathes the Wellington Cowboys and his side simply wasn't the same without him when it suffered a shock home loss to Lithgow last round.
An inspirational reader and dangerous edge runner, Toomey-White continues to set the standard for Wello and demands those around him to follow. He's made metres, scored tries and even set them up with unexpected deft grubbers this season.
With the Cowboys now outside the top eight, they need Toomey-White back from a shoulder injury sooner rather than later.
The Burleigh Bear came to the Colour City with lots of expectation and he's matched them immediately, leaving an impression in his Group 10 debut.
His front row partnership with Buchanan is second only to the combination seen at Mudgee, something he will want to rectify by season's end.
Clay, for the good of the competition, please don't get yourself suspended in the second half of the season again.
An elite forward and a fierce competitor on the field, Priest makes the Dragons better and lifts those around him and it would be great to see him step up at finals time.
A powerhouse runner with the ball, Priest makes post-contact metres for fun. He's a forward who kicks goals too, which is always good to see.
The Panthers captain-coach has pitched his tent and set up a nice cosy spot inside the top 10 of this list for years on end, and there's a good reason for that.
You take Betts out of the Panthers lineup and you're effectively stripping the heart of the team away.
Betts still eats up post-contact metres for breakfast season after season and has provided excellent leadership for the Panthers in both attack and defence.
He's the ideal player to lead one of the competition's more agile forward packs and it's almost impossible to imagine where they'd be without his direction.
Earlier this season, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said "it's probably just 'Bono' at the moment' when discussing who guides his side around.
That's about all you need to know, as well as the fact the one game the hooker didn't play this season the Fishies lost by 62 points.
The best player in the competition last season defines influential at the moment and CYMS need him firing if they're to rise and challenge for the minor premiership.
Make a note of his name. This kid has lit up the competition this season and it's worrying to think where Lithgow would be without him.
Having starred in the under 18s last year, Morris has taken to first grade like a duck to water and is currently the competition's leading try-scorer and leading point-scorer.
A halfback with composure beyond his year and a real competitiveness, Morris is the reason Lithgow has two wins so far this season and sits just one win outside of the top eight.
After he orchestrated the Spacemen's win over Orange CYMS last round, someone at Parkes said Porter's performances at the moment are "Dennis Moran-like". That's about as big a compliment as you can give someone playing in red, blue and white.
The best halfback in the competition right now, Porter is doing it all. He's got the left-edge of Parkes absolutely firing and defences don't know whether he'll run, pass short or fire a long cut-out ball.
Also as tough as they come in defence, Porter is at the peak of his powers at the moment.
The difference between Mudgee being a very good side and potentially an unstoppable force. Saddler spent pre-season with the Sydney Roosters so that's all you need to know about his quality.
The towering prop been everything you would expect so far this season. He's made big metres every time he's run the ball, he's barged over for tries, he's managed to get an arm free and keep the ball alive almost at will, and he's taken an already aggressive Mudgee pack to another level.
If Saddler stays fit and continues to combine with Priest to such great effect it's hard to see anyone stopping the Dragons in 2024.
