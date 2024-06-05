Women's Safety Commissioner says this is our top issue

Yesterday we led the newsletter with a story from a domestic violence survivor, today it's with the commissioner.
In her first visit to Dubbo, Women's Safety Commissioner for NSW Dr Hannah Tonkin told Allison Hore housing was the "number one" issue that had been brought up by domestic violence caseworkers.
Our domestic violence coverage will continue today, so keep an eye out for another interesting story from Allison.
It's an issue we're going to continue to speak about.
HOW MANY MORE is aimed at exposing and stopping violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Meanwhile, if you haven't already seen it, Ciara Bastow has written a great article on Alan Stanger's winning Waste 2 Art piece, and Nick Guthrie reckons the best team of the PMP has already been decided.
