Step back into 1999: Cinema marks 25th anniversary with classic films

As one of Reading Cinemas Australia's original locations, the Dubbo cinema has been a cornerstone of entertainment for the community since it first opened its doors in 1999.
To commemorate the cinema's 25th birthday, a series of nostalgic events and screenings are planned, offering a delightful throwback to its early days.
The highlight of the celebration includes screenings of iconic films from the opening week in 1999.
Moviegoers can relive the magic of classics like The Rugrats Movie, The Matrix, and Notting Hill for just $10 a ticket on Monday, June 10.
Ema Fearnley, general manager of Dubbo Reading Cinema, said the team thought it would be something special to bring back a couple of movies that the cinema opened with.
"Some people may just remember coming to see when we first opened and bringing their children and grandchildren, as well as just reliving memories of their first movie they may have seen at our cinemas," she said.
Adding to the nostalgic atmosphere, staff members will don the original red and green uniforms from 1999.
"Every ticket on the day, regardless of what movie they are attending, also comes with a free small popcorn," Ms Fearnley said.
"We will also have face painting, a jumping castle, and some amazing giveaways on the day, including a three-month Gold Card."
The Dubbo Reading Cinema has seen tremendous growth and transformation over the past quarter of a century. From 35mm prints to digital movie delivery, including the ability to screen in 3D and High Frame Rate, the cinema has kept pace with technological advancements while maintaining its charm and first-class service.
"There were major renovations in September 2014 to the updated colour scheme and new uniforms," Ms Fearnley said.
"Whilst there have been major changes over the years, we continue to offer the first-class cinema experience that is a fantastic value everyone has come to know and love."
The cinema has hosted a myriad of memorable events over the years.
From the world premiere of Prime Mover to fundraisers like the Pink Angels screenings, the midnight showings of Twilight and the massive turnout for Star Wars midnight screenings, Dubbo Reading Cinema has been a hub of excitement and community spirit.
"Top Gun was a fun one with people dressing up and wearing their aviators and jackets. Barbie was also a fun night with lots of colour pink and people of all ages who interacted with Barbie at some stage of their lives," Ms Fearnley said.
The 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of the cinema's history but also a tribute to the community that has supported it through the years.
"We are so excited to be able to celebrate our local Reading Cinema turning 25 and to be able to give back to our vibrant local community for their unwavering support throughout the last quarter of a century," Ms Fearnley said.
"Pop in, say hi and grab your tickets in store or get your tickets now at www.readingcinemas.com.au and come help us celebrate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.