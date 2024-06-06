'Harassment on steroids': More specialists needed for new laws

A senior police officer said more domestic violence specialists would be needed to manage increased workloads when new coercive control laws come into effect.
Orana Mid-Western Police District senior constable Marie Godzik said in small towns where police are already stretched general duties officers might not have the time to fully explore a coercive control charge.
She said that responsibility would likely fall on officers like her, who is the only domestic violence liaison officer in the Mudgee area.
"I can anticipate that I'll be getting phone calls saying, 'look, I've got this person, I think it's gonna be a coercive control job', can you have a chat with them," she said, speaking at the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective's annual conference.
"[General duties] officers don't have time to sit in the station for five hours with one person when there's one truck or two trucks."
Coercive control is when someone repeatedly hurts, scares or isolates another person to control them. From July 1, it will become a prosecutable offence.
Constable Godzik said coercive control was like "harassment on steroids".
"Someone could be harassed all day for eight hours, but we wouldn't be looking at a coercive control charge or anything like that," she said.
"It would be more looking at over the course of months. Does that meet coercive control? Probably, and that can be looked into."
Rather than treating domestic violence as individual incidents, the new coercive control offence will allow police to look at repeated patterns of physical or non-physical abuse used to hurt, scare, intimidate, threaten or control someone.
The law will only apply to abusive behaviour that happens after the law starts and will first be tested in current and former intimate partner relationships.
She said she anticipates the new law will create the need for more specialists.
"It's up to the individual officer to do the job to the best of their ability and to make the time and effort to trace back to make the time to sit down," she said.
"I feel like with these jobs that will be coming into the station, there'll be more of a specialist role job."
She said police have been training to recognise coercive control but victims can document incidents of abuse by using the free Empower You app and those concerned about loved ones can also keep diaries and logs of abuse.
"If there's been a lot of things happening, that victim's not gonna remember everything in an hour report. They might need to think about things," she said, explaining how police might deal with a report.
"They may need to gather the diaries that they've kept for the past two months and then make an appointment and come into the station with their diaries, let us take screenshots.
"So if actions are to be taken, it would be taken at a later date after we've sat with the victim and gathered as much as we can to meet the proof of the abusive behaviour."
