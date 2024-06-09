Daily Liberal
Our People

Mission Australia's Ann Winterton receives OAM for dedication to social welfare

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 9 2024 - 10:00pm
Regional leader for Central and Far West Ann Winterton and previous CEO Catherine Yeomans in 2017. Picture by Belinda Soole
Regional leader for Central and Far West Ann Winterton and previous CEO Catherine Yeomans in 2017. Picture by Belinda Soole

Ann Winterton, a stalwart of the Dubbo community, was awarded a Medal of Order (OAM) for her extensive and dedicated service to the community through various social welfare organisations.

Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

