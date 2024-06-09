Mission Australia's Ann Winterton receives OAM for dedication to social welfare

Ann Winterton, a stalwart of the Dubbo community, was awarded a Medal of Order (OAM) for her extensive and dedicated service to the community through various social welfare organisations.
Ms Winterton's illustrious career in social work and community service spans several decades, marked by significant contributions to the welfare and support of vulnerable populations in regional and far western New South Wales.
Her commitment to social welfare has seen her take on multiple leadership roles.
Ms Winterton wasn't the only one to be awarded as Cobar cadet leader Colleen Boucher also received an OAM while Wellington correctional officer Melissa Brien received an Australian Corrections Medal and Elizabeth Wright received a Public Service Medal for her work teaching Indigenous languages at TAFE NSW.
Currently, Mrs Winterton serves as the leader for Regional and Far West New South Wales at Mission Australia, a role she has held since 2019. In this capacity, she has overseen numerous initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and children, particularly those facing homelessness and domestic violence.
Her journey with Mission Australia however began much earlier. From 2009, she held the position of operations manager for women's and children's shelters in Western NSW, where she was instrumental in managing shelters and providing critical support services.
Between 2003 and 2009, as the service manager for community services in Central and Far West NSW, Ms Winterton played a key role in the coordination and delivery of essential community services.
Ms Winterton's commitment to youth was evident during her tenure as a coordinator and JPET youth worker in Far West NSW from 1998 to 2003. Her work in this role involved providing job placement, employment, and training services to young people, helping them to overcome barriers and achieve their potential.
Her early career also showcased her dedication to social work and education. Between 1999 and 2000, she served as a counsellor at Grace Cottage, providing vital support and guidance to individuals in need.
From 1993 to 1998, she was a coordinator, training development officer, and tutor at the Orana Education Centre, where she was responsible for the development and delivery of training programs.
Ms Winterton's role as a social educator at Westhaven from 1985 to 1988 further highlights her long-standing commitment to social welfare, where she worked with individuals with disabilities to enhance their quality of life.
Additionally, she contributed to the field of education as a teacher and coordinator at TAFE NSW between 1986 and 1992.
