Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

From homicides to stock theft: Top rural cop recognised for his service

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
June 9 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top cop investigating stolen livestock across the country has been recognised for his work as part of the King's birthday honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.