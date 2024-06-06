Workplace dementia training: central west leads the charge

More businesses in the Dubbo postcode have signed up for dementia training in 2024 than anywhere else in Australia, as the regions race to become dementia friendly.
Workplace training in Orange and surrounds was also high, with the region coming in third.
Dementia prevalence in Dubbo is estimated to grow 35 per cent by 2058, from 1693 cases in 2021 to 2300 cases, according to Dementia Australia.
As more people live at home with dementia, the need for services for those in the community with the disease will grow.
Training organisation Dementia Training Australia said there had been a surge in the number of regional businesses signing up for its workplace dementia training, in areas spanning healthcare to tourism.
Dr Isabelle Meyer, executive director of the organisation, said there was "a lot of interest" in how we look after people living with the disease, as well as improving the quality of their lives and providing adequate healthcare.
In Dubbo, the Dementia Training Australia's free dementia training courses have been undertaken in home care and aged care agencies and facilities, as well as in hospitals, by the police, and in pharmacies.
Around Australia, there has been uptake in courses from council workers, the tourism sector and small businesses.
Dr Meyer said the diversity of sectors embracing the organisation's training programs reflected a shift towards "prioritising dementia education more broadly".
"The figures tell us that people in front-line roles, from a significantly varied cross-section of the community, have decided to up-skill on their awareness of how best to deal with and interact with people living with dementia," Dr Meyer said.
Megan Harrison, member of the Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance and carer of her parents with dementia, said the alliance had created "a lot more awareness" about dementia in Dubbo.
"We're having a lot more activities that are dementia-driven in Dubbo and it's putting it in the forefront of people's minds," Ms Harrison told the Daily Liberal.
She said workplace training was "hugely important" for all sectors - not just healthcare.
"It's really important businesses have some awareness of signs and symptoms," Ms Harrison said.
"If somebody they see all the time if having trouble with their words or can't identify themselves or has forgotten their number, it should raise alarm bells."
She said workplace training would allow customer-facing staff to have a "gentler approach" and create "a smoother journey for everybody" involved.
