Police investigating after home 'completely destroyed' by intense fire

A home in Narromine has been destroyed after a ferocious blaze on Tuesday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Narromine and Trangie responded to the blaze on Moss Avenue alongside Rural Fire Service (RFS), NSW Police and NSW Ambulance around 11:30pm on Tuesday.
On arrival, crews were confronted with a home that was well alight and immediately started extinguishing the fire.
Region West Zone Commander Superintendent Anthony Hojel has commended the efforts of attending crews.
"While unfortunately this home was completely destroyed, our firefighters were able to stop it from spreading to neighbouring properties," Superintendent Hojel said.
"This is a timely reminder for residents to make sure they have at least one working smoke alarm in their home."
"We can't smell smoke when we're asleep, so a working smoke alarm could be the only thing that helps you get out if your house catches fire."
There were no injuries reported and the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by NSW Police and FRNSW.
