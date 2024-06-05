Lack of housing has 'catastrophic' consequences for women

Finding a place to live is tough at the best of times but even tougher for women escaping violence.
In her first visit to Dubbo on Tuesday, June 4, Women's Safety Commissioner for NSW Dr Hannah Tonkin said housing is the "number one" issue that has been brought up by domestic violence caseworkers.
"[Housing is] such a challenge across the whole country but in regional and rural areas, the lack of housing is just absolutely catastrophic for women in particular," she said in a keynote address.
"Crisis accommodation is turning people away. I've heard stories about front line workers on a Friday night driving a mum who's got four kids, one or two hours away to find a hotel.
"They're not paid to do this. This is what they do because they care and because they don't have enough resources and enough staff."
Dr Tonkin - the first commissioner in the state - was in Dubbo for the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective's annual conference where she spoke about her role and her priorities when it comes to tackling domestic and family violence.
"We know that when we're talking about domestic family and sexual violence that it overwhelmingly does affect women," she said.
"Of course, anyone can be a victim, anyone can be a perpetrator, but we know from the statistics that it's particularly affecting women in our community."
While in the region, Dr Tonkin visited Wellington where she met with local Indigenous leaders and Indigenous women with lived experience of domestic violence.
She also had a stakeholder meeting in Dubbo with the Department of Communities and Justice and the Local Aboriginal Land Council.
"That was really important to understand what the gaps are and what the challenges are, but also what are some of the things that are working well," she told the Daily Liberal.
"That's important to me as well, to find good practice and look at how we can possibly expand it to other parts of NSW.
"If we're sitting in Sydney we can't possibly understand the challenges that front line workers and victim survivors are facing in regional rural remote areas. We have to actually get out there and visit and speak to the community."
As well as housing, some of the challenges raised in the meetings included the long wait time for services and the lack of 24-hour police station in Wellington.
Dr Tonkin's visit to the region comes just weeks after the murder of 28-year-old Forbes woman Molly Ticehurst ignited national conversation around violence against women.
Dr Tonkin said the tragic death has led to very serious conversations about what needs to be done to curb the rising issue.
"We know we've had a series of horrific murders and a spike in the rate of murders this year. I know that this community is still grieving from some of those recent events," she said.
"We also know that we have a public groundswell lately.
"The police are taking it more seriously than they used to and across the political spectrum I'm seeing politicians taking this more seriously than they used to."
The NSW government recently announced a $230 million emergency package to stamp out domestic violence in the state.
Among other things, the package includes $73 towards reforming the NSW justice system and $48m to roll out the Staying Home Leaving Violence (SHLV) program statewide.
Dr Tonkin welcomed the announcement but said more funding is needed.
"We all know so much more is needed and I'll be really pushing to have more... but that was certainly a good first step and it was much more than we've seen in the past," Dr Tonkin said.
