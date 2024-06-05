Kintyre Living Social Club raises thousands for cancer research

In an inspiring display of community spirit, the Kintyre Living Social Club raised over $3000 for the NSW Cancer Council at their Biggest Morning Tea event.
The event on Saturday, May 25 brought together over 80 residents, friends, and guests for a special morning of solidarity and support.
Janice Willets, the president of the Kintyre Living Social Club, expressed immense joy and pride in the community's effort.
"We are absolutely delighted with the amount of money we can donate to the NSW Cancer Council," she said.
"It was a terrific effort by everyone, and Noel Bennet did an extraordinary job encouraging local businesses to donate a prize for the draw and we are most grateful."
The event, which has been held in the past, was again met with enthusiastic participation and generous contributions.
Ms Willets said it brings a lot of people together - family, friends and the residents.
"We also invite Horizons Village. They are so supportive and seem to have a wonderful time," she said.
Generosity was on full display as local businesses donated "exceptional" prizes for the draw, an effort particularly commendable given the current economic challenges.
"The businesses were so generous especially during this hard time," Ms Willets said.
"People didn't expect to win [the prizes], so throughout the event they just came up to us and gave generous donations."
The significance of the fundraiser resonated deeply with many attendees, as cancer is a disease that touches nearly everyone in some way.
"Nearly everyone has some experience with cancer- whether it's their own or in their family. It is so important we try and get rid of this insidious disease," she said.
The guest speaker, Jason Dearmer, emphasised in his address the growing number of people being diagnosed with cancer and the important work the NSW Cancer Council does and the importance of the Biggest Morning Tea Fund Raiser.
Reflecting on the event's success, Ms Willets said they were "incredibly excited with the amount we managed to raise."
