'I just like helping': Cadet leader reflects on lifetime of volunteering

"Someone's obviously been following me very closely," laughed Colleen Boucher after she found out she would receive an Order of Australia medal on the King's Birthday.
Mrs Boucher, of Cobar, accepts the OAM for her service to the community - and her list of accolades is lengthy, with a strong record of volunteering.
It was something she began as a child, when she wore her "little white scarf" and marched for Anzac Day with the Red Cross, she told the Daily Liberal.
She was a girl guide for 11 years, and from there, the army cadets.
Then as an adult, she volunteered in these organisations because her children were involved, from the guides, to becoming Officer Commanding and Captain of the 221 Australian Army Cadet Unit.
"I love working with kids and I think the difference with kids in cadets is, at school it's compulsory, with cadets it's not. They come down and they join with me because they want to be there," Mrs Boucher said.
Even the most "unruly child" at school can be a model pupil when they are in cadets and doing something that interests them.
Volunteering with one organisation "leads to another" and Mrs Boucher is also involved in Legacy, and the local RSL Sub-branch.
"Maybe I should have joined the defence force when I think about it," she reflected.
Mrs Boucher is well-known in the Cobar community for working at the haberdashery shop, called Needles Pins & Material Things.
She worked for the store for 27 years before buying it in 2003.
"I've always loved to sew. I'd always sew and make things for people," Mrs Boucher said.
The local Country Women's Association branch is also lucky enough to have Mrs Boucher as a member, secretary and handicraft officer, as well as a former president and treasurer.
With all her volunteering work, she is bound to know most of the people in Cobar.
"You're in the public eye," Mrs Boucher said.
"I don't think I've missed an ANZAC Day, whether it's from girl guides to cadets."
She described CWA as "an amazing organisation" which she is passionate about and could see herself volunteering there for the rest of her life.
As for the ladies in Legacy, she has made many lasting friendships.
"I just like supporting people and helping people and want to keep busy," Mrs Boucher said.
Almost 30 years have been dedicated to cadets and Mrs Boucher spends every Sunday parading, or instructing the youngsters in military skills.
This includes drill line marching, first aid and field skills, navigation, and radio procedures.
She calls it a "light military experience".
Mrs Boucher's husband was involved in opening the Cobar unit over 30 years ago.
"If we look back over the past 32 years, we would have averaged one cadet to the defence force every year," she said.
"We are extremely proud of our unit and to think that we started it and we're still going with it, it's quite an achievement."
