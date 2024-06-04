Survivor sharing her story in hope it helps others

Kate Ronne spent two years being abused but it felt "like a lifetime". She was seen as property and her abuser wouldn't let her have friends, a phone or her own money.
Ms Ronne shared her story with journalist Allison Hore in the hope others will feel less alone. It's a powerful story.
It's a topic the Daily Liberal, and ACM, has been working to shine a light on.
HOW MANY MORE is aimed at exposing and stopping violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
On a lighter note, how about Spacies' youngster Ryan Goodsell? Tom Barber spoke to him after his hat-trick against Orange CYMS at the weekend. Check it out here.
