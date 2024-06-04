How this survivor is helping other women find their voice after abuse

For years she endured trauma at the hands of her abuser. Now she's helping other women escape theirs.
Kate Ronne, a caseworker at Western Women's Legal Support in Dubbo, said the two years she spent with her abusive ex-partner felt like "a lifetime".
"I am still haunted by my past, but I no longer see myself as a victim. I am a survivor. I came out of this alive," she said, sharing her story at a Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective conference.
Ms Ronne was only 18 when she started a relationship with the man who would become her abuser. She said she grew up in a safe home with a loving family and didn't know anything about common red flags or manipulation tactics.
"My abuser took advantage of that and took it upon himself to own me. I was no longer Kate anymore, I was just property," she said.
"I wasn't allowed friends or family. I wasn't allowed my own money. I wasn't allowed to go anywhere on my own... Not even the supermarket. I wasn't allowed to have my phone.
"I didn't have my own voice anymore. If I were to ever stand up to him, he would always tell me how and what to think.
"He was always saying that because he was older than me he knew everything and that I was young and dumb."
Ms Ronne had no idea that her ex-partner had been addicted to ice for 10 years until she moved in with him.
She said when he would be "high for days at a time" and become violent and verbally abusive. He would threaten to kill Ms Ronne and take his own life and blame her for it.
"His drug addiction always came first - before food, before baby items like formula or nappies, before fuel for the car," she said.
"I was always left with no money and had to rely on my family and the local services in town to help my son and I buy food together through the week."
In October 2017, Ms Ronne finally left her partner because he threatened to strangle her to death. She called her family and they drove all the way up from Dubbo to Queensland to pick her up.
"Enough was enough. I knew I had to leave. I had to protect my son and myself," she said.
But the abuse didn't end there. She said he would call her more than 30 times a day threatening to kill himself, pleading for money and asking her to come back, promising he'd changed.
"I had full intentions of going back. He had his grip so tight around me that I couldn't imagine not going back," Ms Ronne said.
"Even though I wasn't there physically with him, it was like I was a prisoner."
Leaving the abuse was just the beginning for Ms Ronne. She then had to start the hard work of rebuilding her life with just a suitcase full of clothes.
Fortunately, she had the support of her family and of the Western Women's Legal Support service.
"I finally realised he was never going to change," Ms Ronne said.
"He didn't change while I was there. Why would he change if I came back since coming home?"
In 2020 she received the news her ex-partner had taken his life. She was never able to find out what had happened to him.
"I had no idea how I was supposed to feel for so long," she said.
"There were so many layers of grief. There were feelings of sadness and anger... anger that he took the choice away from our son to meet him one day, should he have wanted to.
"But sad because he must have been in a harrowing, distressing and tormented state of mind."
Ms Ronne has come a long way since she moved home. She's now married to an "amazing man" and the couple have welcomed another son.
She is also helping other women who find themselves in a similar situation to hers as a caseworker at Western Women's Legal Support.
"I really liked seeing how they worked with me and just seeing how much of a contribution they had towards me being free and becoming me again," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I just really wanted to be able to help people... I feel like I have finally found something that I can do and that I love doing."
Western Women's Legal Support is a non-profit service that assists women and their children escape the cycle of abuse through free legal help and practical support to women in Dubbo and the region.
The domestic violence unit was launched in 2015 and provides a holistic service that is trauma-informed, culturally appropriate and non-judgemental.
Ms Ronne said, although it's hard to talk about, she thinks it's important to share her story.
"I guess some people can relate to it and I think, even if people haven't spoken about it, they can realise 'that happened to me'... talking about it helps to reduce the stigma," she said.
Some of the red flags Ms Ronne wish she had seen at the time include the relationship moving really quickly and moving in together so early on, being isolated from her family and friends, excessive jealousy, being kept awake late into the night and having no privacy.
"And the financial side of things... he would take all my money out of my accounts without me knowing about it and he put me in a lot of debt," she explained.
"Thankfully my family was able to help me out... Only last year did that mark on my finances disappear... it's taken a long time to get back to a good credit score."
Ms Ronne said what happened to her could happen to anyone, but help is available.
"You might be sitting here today thinking that it will never happen to me. I thought the same thing, believe me," she said.
"If you can see these things happening with a friend or a colleague or even yourself, please tell them that you notice that something's not right.
"It could save them a lifetime of pain and most importantly, their life."
