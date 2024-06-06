Stunning property that won't last long

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday June 7: 3 Pebble Beach Drive, Delroy Park:
Take the opportunity to discover this stunning four-bedroom, two-bathroom home that is just perfect for families seeking space and comfort.
Listing agent Stuart Rae said he didn't think the property would be on the market long given it's ideal location at 3 Pebble Beach Drive.
"The property is just 200 metres from the Delroy Park Shopping Centre and 500 metres from the Dubbo Golf Course," he said. "This beautiful residence features multiple living areas including a spacious lounge room, a combined family and dining area, and a versatile rumpus room, all of which provide ample room for the entire family.
The gorgeous open plan kitchen is situated in the heart of the home and offers plenty of storage and bench space, making entertaining family and friends a breeze.
The home offers four bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the stunning main bedroom provides a walk-in robe and private ensuite. This is complemented by the family three-way bathroom.
Fresh paint and near-new carpet throughout adds a touch of modern elegance, ensuring a cosy and inviting atmosphere, while zoned and ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning further ensures your comfort. Additionally, there is a double lock-up garage with automatic door and internal access.
Stuart said the fantastic features continued outdoors. "Step outside the home and you will enjoy the covered entertaining area which is ideal for catering for guests.
"The manicured front and rear yards offer a picturesque setting with lush greenery maintained effortlessly by automatic watering systems," he said. "The side access to the rear yard provides convenient options for adding a shed or pool, enhancing the property's versatility to suit your lifestyle needs."
Situated in close proximity to the Dubbo Golf Course, this home is perfect for golf enthusiasts, while parks and education facilities are also nearby.
Additionally, the nearby Delroy Shopping Centre offers a variety of shops and essential services, making everyday living a breeze. Don't miss this opportunity to secure a stylish and spacious home in a prime location.
