Bulldogs dominate Central West squads as teams revealed ahead of country champs

NSW Country glory is on the minds of Central West representatives after the sides for this weekend's Country Championships at Tamworth were released.
Andrew Corcoran and Peter Fitzsimmons will join forces once again as the Blue Bulls aim for back-to-back Caldwell Cups after defeating Central Coast in last year's decider.
Fitzsimmons will captain the side and is one of six Bathurst Bulldogs named in the 25-man squad.
Mahe Fangupo has been named as vice-captain and will be joined by Forbes teammates Charlie French and former rugby league player Tikiko Noke.
Orange City's Dylan Ryan and Josh Tremain were also selected while Tim Beach and Mitch Smith will be the Dubbo Kangaroos' only representatives.
Meanwhile, a star-studded Central West women's side has been selected with several strike players as the Blue Bullettes aim to reclaim the Thomson Cup.
Bathurst's Teagan Miller has been handed the captaincy of the side with Dubbo's Danielle Plummer joining her as vice-captain.
A total of 10 Bathurst Bulldogs players were selected in the 24-player squad with the defending premiers Dubbo only having five selected.
Jorja Lees and Shae Masnfield both from Orange City are among those in the squad while CSU Bathurst's Anna French is the club's sole representative across the three sides.
In the Colts, Dubbo first graders Nate Ambler and Billy Whillock headline a strong 24-man squad.
Six players from the Orange Emus were selected including Harrison Greatbatch, Xavier Gosewisch and Finn Taylor who will all start in the forwards.
All three Central West squads will travel to Tamworth later this week before the Country Championships begin on June 8.
