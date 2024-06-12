'Sliding doors moment' brings Kym's yoga back to Wellington

It was a sliding doors moment that introduced Kym Smith to yoga, and almost 30 years later she is embarking on another major change.
Ms Smith has moved back to the Wellington area after living away from her family for almost 20 years, and is recommencing her beloved yoga classes, Yoga with Kym.
Ms Smith said she had already had some enthusiastic locals welcoming her back into the fold.
People have been doing yoga for thousands of years, but the practice has had a resurgence as people grapple with the seriousness of the world.
Ms Smith calls it a "holistic approach to mind, body and spirit", one that helps her get in touch with her body and heart, while calming her mind.
"It's not just the physical benefits - it works on every level," she told the Daily Liberal.
With more people struggling with their mental health, more are turning to yoga as part of their self care plan.
Ms Smith said yoga is "always an investment, always filling your cup and returning you back home to yourself".
Ms Smith grew up in Yass and her parents bought the Bridge Motel in Wellington in the late 1990s. She helped them set it up then travelled to the UK, and it was while working in London as a PA that she discovered yoga.
"I had depression and anxiety in my early twenties. I found something so rich, sacred and easy," she said.
"You find the freedom in the discipline. If you do your practice, all you need to do is show up."
It brings Ms Smith great joy to teach yoga to others, and to see the "peace on their faces" after a class.
"They might come in a little bit stressed, anxious, shoulders up, clenched teeth, and they walk out with a big smile ... more free, with a sense of strength and empowerment," she said.
The style of yoga Ms Smith teaches is a collection of her favourite bits from years of studying and practising around the world.
Yoga with Kym classes are offered on Tuesdays at 10.30am at Market Fitness, Wellington, and Thursdays at 10am at the CWA Hall in Wellington. Find out more on Facebook @yogawithkym
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.