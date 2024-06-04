Ben Furney Flour Mill recognised for outstanding workplace culture

Ben Furney Flour Mill has cemented its reputation as a leading employer in the region by winning the coveted 'Employer of Choice' award at the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards.
Nikki Tomasoni, the HR Leader at Ben Furney Flour Mill, expressed her joy and surprise at receiving the award, acknowledging the fierce competition they faced.
"We are delighted and a little surprised. We had some tough competition, so we are very honoured to be recognised by our region's industry peers to be the employer of choice," she said.
Ben Furney Flour Mill currently employs 78 people, with 75 of those employees based in and around the Dubbo region.
This local focus underscores the company's commitment to the community and its economic well-being.
Ms Tomasoni said the company has and will continue to grow.
"We have made considerable changes over the last few years to build robustness and longevity for our staff and this is reflected in our staff feedback and satisfaction scores," she said.
Ms Tomasoni shared her pride in the company's accomplishments and the significant strides they have made in recent years.
"We are very proud of our team and company's achievements over the years," she said.
When asked why Ben Furney Flour Mill is a business of choice, Ms Tomasoni highlighted the company's people-first approach.
"Because we put our people first - we treat our team like an extension of the Ben Furney Family; after all, we are a family business and have been for three generations," she said.
"We have implemented an employee assistance program that reaches beyond individual team members to their families, demonstrating our commitment to our staff and their family's health and well-being."
Looking ahead, the company plans to celebrate this achievement with its team and continue enhancing its support for employees.
"We will celebrate our achievement with the team first as they deserve to celebrate their win.
"Then we will continue to make things even better for our people, building even stronger career pathways, focusing on people well-being, and improving our human resource systems."
The business also has a big expansion project happening in the next six to12 months.
"We are focused on recruiting exceptional talent to the mill and we encourage anyone out there looking to grow a career in manufacturing of flour and plant-based protein to reach out," Ms Tomasoni said.
Ms Tomasoni extended her gratitude to those who have supported Ben Furney Flour Mill's journey.
"Firstly, our team for making every day a rewarding one at the Mill. Special thanks to the owners Sarah and Tim Furney and the leadership team for their commitment to our staff," she said.
