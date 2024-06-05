Here's what our Rural Achiever hopes to achieve in his new role

If Roy Elder has learnt anything from living outside the city, it's the importance of relationships.
Mr Elder is a construction project manager at GrainCorp. He has also been named as Dubbo's 2024 Rural Achiever.
"In Sydney, especially in commercial construction, it's highly contractual. It's a lot more impersonal, which is a pretty unpleasant environment to work in. Here because you've got less people, especially in skilled trades, you have to work on your relationships a lot more. You have to work through issues without just holding someone to a contract," Mr Elder said.
"In Sydney, you may not ever meet your construction contractor outside of work, here they're part of the community. You can't be known as the person who hold people to contracts with absolutely no regard for other relationships."
It's not only through his career that connections are helping Mr Elder thrive. It was through the Central West Young Aggies that he first heard about the Rural Achiever, and was encouraged to apply.
Mr Elder hopes being Dubbo Show's latest Rural Achiever will be an opportunity for him to meet community and civic-minded people, while also being great volunteering experience.
He also sees it as an opportunity for him to be able to speak about the work he's doing at GrainCorp.
Mr Elder was involved in the $6.2 million project to upgrade the railway and silo. The upgrade doubled the size of the railway yards, giving access to longer trains, while also reducing the time it takes for them to load.
"The upgrades basically ensured the future of that site and its infrastructure and kept it open," Mr Elder said.
"By spotlighting a project like that we can potentially repeat it in the future or at least highlight to those that matter that it was a project really worth doing and gave a lot to the community."
The Rural Achiever grew up in Sydney, and went to the University of Sydney, where he got a Bachelor of Architecture and Environments. Following that he got a Masters of Construction Project Management.
Mr Elder's dad was from Bourke and then grew up in Trangie. Mr Elder said he always planned to move to the region to be close to family who still live around Narromine and farther west.
As Rural Achiever, Mr Elder will spend the year helping to promote Dubbo Show and helping out at smaller regional shows that struggle to get volunteers.
He'll also have the opportunity to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2025.
