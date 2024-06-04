Castlereagh corner: Every team's mid-season report card

It's been an entertaining opening to the Castlereagh League season with the competition to pause this weekend for the June long weekend.
Now, with a week without any footy, we thought we'd have a look at how all eight teams have fared so far this season.
Check out what we think below.
What a return to the competition it has been for the Coolah Roos.
The Burgess-powered side was one many thought would be tough to beat and they've proven just that, going undefeated through the opening six matches.
Coolah's aggressive attack has resulted in 230 points across those six games while only conceding 52.
With a home match against Narromine coming up on June 15, the Roos will face Coonabarabran (twice) and Cobar on their run into the finals.
But for now, they look like firm premiership favourites.
GRADE: A+
Last year's runners-up have picked up where they left off in 2023 and once again look like a competition threat.
The Roosters have recorded comfortable wins against Narromine, Gulgong and Baradine while narrowly going down to Coolah.
A tight win in their last match against Coonabarabran was enough to keep them in second spot on the ladder.
A special mention must go to Loma Atuau as the Cobar forward currently leads the competition for tries scored as well.
GRADE: A-
It's been a rollercoaster first two months for the proud Narromine club who have no trouble scoring points.
With the likes of Doug Potter, Luke Thompson and Ryan Richardson running around, there are plenty of experienced heads who call Cale Oval home.
Of all the sides likely to play finals, you could argue Narromine have the toughest run home with matches against Coolah, Coonabarabran, Gulgong and Cobar still left to play among others.
Luckily only their match against Coolah is away from Cale Oval with games against Baradine (twice) and Gilgandra sprinkled in, don't be surprised if the Jets put up some big scores.
GRADE: B
The Unicorns have one of the best club names in rugby league but their performances on the field have caught our eye.
Losing just two games this season, only Cobar and Coolah have taken down Coonabarabran in 2024.
Earlier this year, captain-coach Jarvis Watton spoke to us about the start of the season and we think the Unicorns have a strong chance of playing finals footy.
GRADE: B+
The defending premiers produced a record-breaking season in 2023 but were tipped to take a step back this year.
With the loss of several key players departing and injuries to experienced heads, the Terriers have been hot and cold in 2024.
They scored wins over Baradine and Narromine but lost to Coolah, Cobar and Gilgandra.
Gulgong arguably has the easiest run home of any team in the finals race with key games against Narromine, Cobar and Coonabarabran among them.
GRADE: B
Their season started off with a massive loss to Coolah but since round one the Panthers have continued to improve.
Granted, they've won just a single game but that came against Gulgong on May 11.
They've shown on their day that they can match with most sides in the competition but can Gilgandra make a big run home?
Time will tell.
GRADE: C
There wasn't too much talk around Baradine heading into the season and the Magpies have been slowly putting together strong performances.
Close losses to Gulgong and Coonabarabran along with a win against Gilgandra give us confidence they are improving but away trip to Narromine, Gulgong and Coonabarabran in consecutive weeks will be a tough task.
GRADE: C-
The only thing hurting the Bears this season is inconsistency.
They've matched it with the Unicorns and Coolah but have been smashed by Narromine twice.
Should they begin to concede fewer points, expect the Bears to jag another win or two this year.
GRADE: C-
